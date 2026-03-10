Tolerance.ca
Ecuador under international scrutiny for enforced disappearances

By Amnesty International
Prior to the upcoming session of the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, and which from 10 to 12 March will assess the progress and challenges faced by Ecuador in preventing, investigating and punishing enforced disappearances, Amnesty International has stated that these crimes remain unpunished and will continue to happen as long as President Daniel Noboa’s security policy remains militarized.  […] The post Ecuador under international scrutiny for enforced disappearances appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
