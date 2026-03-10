Tolerance.ca
Côte d’Ivoire: Pregnant women among those detained without cause since October 2025 crackdown

By Amnesty International
Five months on from opposition protests banned by the authorities that saw hundreds of people arrested, including pregnant women, some are still being held even though they had no involvement in the protests, while others have been convicted in unfair trials, Amnesty International said today. In October 2025, a few days before the presidential election, […] The post Côte d’Ivoire: Pregnant women among those detained without cause since October 2025 crackdown appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
