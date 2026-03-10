Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe: Violence and Intimidation Against Opponents of Presidential Term Extension

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image SAPES Trust director Ibbo Mandaza (L) listens to Jacob Ngarivhume (C) and Tendai Biti (R) speaking to the media at the Trust in Harare, Zimbabwe on October 28, 2025. © 2025 Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) - Authorities in Zimbabwe have intensified their crackdown against critics of an effort by the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party to push forward a constitutional amendment to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposed amendment has attracted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
