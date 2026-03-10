Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is sending an aircraft and missiles to the Middle East. Does this mean we are entering the war?

By Peter Layton, Visiting Fellow, Strategic Studies, Griffith University
Even though the deployment is defensive in nature, it could still be seen by Iran as support for the US-Israeli air offensive.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
