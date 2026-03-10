Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Drone Strikes Put Residents at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
.paragraph--id--11756 .pb-video { padding-bottom: 73.25%; } Click to expand Image People look out at a street in the Simon-Pele neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 22, 2025. © 2025 Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – Haitian security forces and private contractors working with them have conducted extensive and apparently unlawful lethal drone strikes, Human Rights Watch said today. The strikes, at least some of which appear to be deliberate extrajudicial killings, have been carried out with quadcopter drones armed with explosives in densely populated urban…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
