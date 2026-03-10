Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Armed Islamist Group Executes Truck Drivers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video shared online on January 29 and geolocated by Human Rights Watch showing at least 11 tank trucks burnt or still in flames on the road about seven kilometers south of Ambidédi village. Source: https://x.com/SalahMo73628462/status/2016965739027017797 (Nairobi) – An Al-Qaeda-linked armed group summarily executed ten long-haul truck drivers and two teenage apprentices in late January 2026 in southwestern Mali, Human Rights Watch said today. The killings, in an attack on a fuel convoy, are apparent war crimes.On January 29, the Group for the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
