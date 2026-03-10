Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's Parliament Revives Dangerous Anti-LGBT Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Lawmakers in Ghana have reintroduced a draconian bill that jeopardizes the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. On February 17, the Ghanaian parliament formally received the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBT bill, marking the latest chapter in a prolonged legal and legislative process that started in 2021. Click to expand Image Queer rights activist Angel Maxine opposing the anti-LGBT bill in Accra, Ghana. © Angel Maxine Ghana’s parliament first passed a version of the bill in February 2024, but it expired without…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
