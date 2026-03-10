Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq war’s aftermath was a disaster for the US – the Iran war is headed in the same direction

By Farah N. Jan, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Pennsylvania
More than 20 years after the US military success in Iraq, the outcome of the US effort at regime change wasn’t as expected, and authoritarians with close ties to Iran now rule the country.The Conversation


© The Conversation
