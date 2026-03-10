Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Merlin Crossley appointed Chair of The Conversation Media Group

By Misha Ketchell, Editor-in-chief & Executive Director, The Conversation
Professor Merlin Crossley AM has been appointed chair of The Conversation Media Group Board. Professor Crossley is a molecular biologist and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Academic Quality at UNSW Sydney, having previously served as DVC Education, and as Dean of Science.

Professor Crossley replaces outgoing Chair, Professor Mark Scott AO, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sydney.

Professor Crossley has served on the Trust of the Australian Museum and the Board of the Sydney Institute of Marine Science. He has also held roles as Chair of UNSW Press, Deputy Chair of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Queensland government has interfered with the state’s literary awards – again
~ Major porn sites have blocked Australian users to protest new laws. Will kids be better off?
~ Australia is sending an aircraft and missiles to the Middle East. Does this mean we are entering the war?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Middle East war set to push inflation higher than forecast, warns RBA deputy governor
~ Too valuable to burn? Chemical and plastic industries will rely on oil far longer than motorists
~ Haiti: Drone Strikes Put Residents at Risk
~ Mali: Armed Islamist Group Executes Truck Drivers
~ Ghana's Parliament Revives Dangerous Anti-LGBT Bill
~ Israel’s genocide in Gaza inflicts compounded harms on women and girls
~ Three abortion rights defenders share their stories of hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter