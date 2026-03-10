Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As tonnes of illegal tobacco sneak in past our borders, we risk missing a threat that could cost us billions

By Simon McKirdy, Professor of Biosecurity and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Global Engagement, Murdoch University
Lotti Tajouri, Associate Professor, Genomics and Molecular Biology, Biomedical Sciences, Bond University; Murdoch University
Rob Emery, Associate Professor, Centre for Biosecurity and One Health, Murdoch University
As a dried plant product, illegal tobacco is a biosecurity risk in its own right. With tonnes of it arriving undetected, these tiny pests may be hitchhiking in too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Drone Strikes Put Residents at Risk
~ Mali: Armed Islamist Group Executes Truck Drivers
~ Ghana's Parliament Revives Dangerous Anti-LGBT Bill
~ Israel’s genocide in Gaza inflicts compounded harms on women and girls
~ Three abortion rights defenders share their stories of hope
~ Iraq war’s aftermath was a disaster for the US – the Iran war is headed in the same direction
~ Merlin Crossley appointed Chair of The Conversation Media Group
~ 5 members of Iranian women’s soccer team defect, Australia deploys RAAF plane and missiles to Gulf
~ It’s tempting to offload your thinking to AI. Cognitive science shows why that’s a bad idea
~ Second COVID inquiry: why being politically prepared for the next pandemic is crucial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter