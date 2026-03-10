Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To help save NZ’s native species, we must move past the extinction blame game

By Nic Rawlence, Associate Professor in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Kane Fleury, Curator and Team Lead of Natural Sciences, Tūhura Otago Museum
Manaia Pearmain-Fenton, Teaching Fellow in Ecology and Wildlife Management, University of Otago
Debates over responsibility for past species loss generate heat but little light. Moving forward requires context, evidence and Indigenous knowledge.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
