Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s genocide in Gaza inflicts compounded harms on women and girls

By Amnesty International
Over the past 29 months the devastating, multilayered impact of Israel’s ongoing genocide has pushed Palestinian women and girls in the occupied Gaza Strip to the brink, said Amnesty International today. Amid Israel’s deliberate imposition of conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, Palestinian women face compounded and […] The post Israel’s genocide in Gaza inflicts compounded harms on women and girls appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Drone Strikes Put Residents at Risk
~ Mali: Armed Islamist Group Executes Truck Drivers
~ Ghana's Parliament Revives Dangerous Anti-LGBT Bill
~ Three abortion rights defenders share their stories of hope
~ Iraq war’s aftermath was a disaster for the US – the Iran war is headed in the same direction
~ Merlin Crossley appointed Chair of The Conversation Media Group
~ 5 members of Iranian women’s soccer team defect, Australia deploys RAAF plane and missiles to Gulf
~ It’s tempting to offload your thinking to AI. Cognitive science shows why that’s a bad idea
~ Second COVID inquiry: why being politically prepared for the next pandemic is crucial
~ Australia has granted some Iranian soccer players asylum – but 2 questions remain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter