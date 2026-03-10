Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three abortion rights defenders share their stories of hope

By Amnesty International
Cécile Yougbare, activist in Côte d’Ivoire: “I refuse to let women die from clandestine abortions when solutions exist”    I am a human rights defender. I specialize in challenges related to women’s health because several factors, such as unsafe abortions, continue to cause preventable deaths among girls and women.  For 20 years, both through my community and professional […] The post Three abortion rights defenders share their stories of hope appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
