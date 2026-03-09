Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘looksmaxxing’ self-improvement apps are marketing misogyny to young men

By Marten Risius, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Christopher David, Research Associate in Online Extremism, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences
Daline Ostermaier, Research assistant, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences
A theory about male “sexual market value” that began in online manosphere forums is now appearing in the TikTok feeds of Australian teenagers — repackaged as AI-powered “looksmaxxing” apps.

The idea is closely tied to the incel (“involuntary celibate”) subculture. These are loose online communities of mostly young men who believe they are unable to form romantic or sexual relationships with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
