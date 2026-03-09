How ‘looksmaxxing’ self-improvement apps are marketing misogyny to young men
By Marten Risius, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Christopher David, Research Associate in Online Extremism, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences
Daline Ostermaier, Research assistant, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences
A theory about male “sexual market value” that began in online manosphere forums is now appearing in the TikTok feeds of Australian teenagers — repackaged as AI-powered “looksmaxxing” apps.
The idea is closely tied to the incel (“involuntary celibate”) subculture. These are loose online communities of mostly young men who believe they are unable to form romantic or sexual relationships with…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 9, 2026