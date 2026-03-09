Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your child has pathological demand avoidance? Here’s what it means – and 9 tips for what to do

By Nicole Rinehart, Nicole Rinehart, Professor, Clinical Psychology, Director of the Neurodevelopment Program, School of Psychological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Monash University
David Moseley, Associate Professor, Clinical Psychology, School of Psychological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Monash University
Simon Moss, Professor of Psychology, Monash University
For some children, everyday demands such “brush your teeth” or “time to get off of your computer game”, can trigger intense anxiety and extreme resistance. When this type of response affects everyday life it may fit into the pattern of behaviour known as pathological demand avoidance, or PDA.

Children with this pattern of behaviour have intense emotional reactions to parents’ and teachers’ requests that infringe on the their sense of control. This can prompt angry or punitive responses from parents or teachers, culminating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US is less prone to oil price shocks than in past decades
~ Alaska’s glacial lakes are expanding, increasing the risk of destructive outburst floods
~ Is someone watching you? Facial recognition tech is here and Canada offers little privacy protection
~ 5 top tips for the perfect compost – according to science
~ The Oscars aren’t a meritocracy – there’s a complex formula for winning
~ How ‘looksmaxxing’ self-improvement apps are marketing misogyny to young men
~ The Iranian revolution transformed global extremism, replacing left-wing radicalism with religion
~ As global trade rules falter, how can Australia protect itself from economic coercion?
~ AUKUS is binding Australia to a dangerous, unpredictable leader. We need a Plan B now
~ Foraged mushrooms and sea beet featured in British meals in the 16th century. Why not today?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter