Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change may not end skiing. But it will make it more exclusive

By Paolo Aversa, Professor of Strategy, King's College London
Juliane Reinecke, Professor of Management Studies, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford
The Winter Olympics just showcased alpine sport at its most spectacular and universal. But in the mountains themselves, access to winter sports is becoming increasingly unequal.

The cost of keeping slopes open in a warming climate is climbing – and so are prices for visitors. Investment will be concentrated in higher altitude resorts that are able to adapt, while smaller and lower areas fall behind. The key question for the future of skiing may not be whether it survives at all, but who it survives for.

Unlike the UK, where skiing is associated with expensive foreign holidays,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US is less prone to oil price shocks than in past decades
~ Alaska’s glacial lakes are expanding, increasing the risk of destructive outburst floods
~ Is someone watching you? Facial recognition tech is here and Canada offers little privacy protection
~ 5 top tips for the perfect compost – according to science
~ The Oscars aren’t a meritocracy – there’s a complex formula for winning
~ How ‘looksmaxxing’ self-improvement apps are marketing misogyny to young men
~ Your child has pathological demand avoidance? Here’s what it means – and 9 tips for what to do
~ The Iranian revolution transformed global extremism, replacing left-wing radicalism with religion
~ As global trade rules falter, how can Australia protect itself from economic coercion?
~ AUKUS is binding Australia to a dangerous, unpredictable leader. We need a Plan B now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter