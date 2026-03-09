Climate change may not end skiing. But it will make it more exclusive
By Paolo Aversa, Professor of Strategy, King's College London
Juliane Reinecke, Professor of Management Studies, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford
The Winter Olympics just showcased alpine sport at its most spectacular and universal. But in the mountains themselves, access to winter sports is becoming increasingly unequal.
The cost of keeping slopes open in a warming climate is climbing – and so are prices for visitors. Investment will be concentrated in higher altitude resorts that are able to adapt, while smaller and lower areas fall behind. The key question for the future of skiing may not be whether it survives at all, but who it survives for.
Unlike the UK, where skiing is associated with expensive foreign holidays,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 9, 2026