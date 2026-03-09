Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador under international scrutiny for enforced disappearances

By Amnesty International
Prior to the upcoming session of the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, and which from 10 to 12 March will assess the progress and challenges faced by Ecuador in preventing, investigating and punishing enforced disappearances, Amnesty International has stated that these crimes remain unpunished and will continue to happen as long as President Daniel Noboa’s security policy remains militarized.  […] The post Ecuador under international scrutiny for enforced disappearances  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
