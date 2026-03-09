Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Snoop Dogg became Swansea City’s most unlikely asset

By Iwan Williams, Senior Lecturer in Sports Communication and Public Relations, Swansea University
When Snoop Dogg swaggered into Swansea wearing a Swansea City hoodie and beanie, it felt surreal. The American rapper took his seat at the Swansea.com Stadium and, for a moment, Welsh football tilted slightly off its axis.

Far from being incidental, it was a calculated public relations strategy – and a smart one. His arrival offers a revealing lesson in sports branding, celebrity capital and the globalisation of lower-league football.

Snoop Dogg’s minority investment in Swansea City,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
