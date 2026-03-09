Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government attacks on mainstream media undermine the credibility of democracy in Botswana

By Guest Contributor
"What is at stake in Botswana media is not only law reforms but the viability of journalism in a disrupted, underfunded and rapidly changing environment."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cultural appropriation? How westerners have worn Indigenous clothing for a variety of reasons throughout history
~ How Snoop Dogg became Swansea City’s most unlikely asset
~ What international law says about the Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities
~ The Middle East conflict has swiftly exposed economic vulnerability in the region
~ COVID vaccination: we now may know why some people developed blood clots
~ We are in a digital version of the enclosures – like the landowners, big tech has power without responsibility
~ The deaf blacksmith who married in 1576 – and the history of sign as a legal language
~ Four ways to tackle health and climate together – and lift millions of people out of poverty
~ AI and work: an expert assesses how far this revolution still has to run
~ Big beautiful refund? 5 tax code changes that may put more money in your pocket
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter