Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Forget Tibet on Anniversary of 1959 Lhasa Uprising

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Exiled Tibetan artists observe a minute's silence as they mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, March 10, 2025. © 2025 Ashwini Bhatia/AP Photo Nearly seven decades since the 1959 uprising in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, the Chinese government still treats March 10 with vigilance. On that date, popular anger against eight years of control by the People’s Republic of China boiled over into protest, triggering the Chinese government’s bloody imposition of direct rule and the flight into exile…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Four ways to tackle health and climate together – and lift millions of people out of poverty
~ AI and work: an expert assesses how far this revolution still has to run
~ Big beautiful refund? 5 tax code changes that may put more money in your pocket
~ I’ve studied MAGA rhetoric for a decade, and this is what I see in Hegseth’s boasts, action-movie one-liners and gloating over dominance
~ Silicone wristbands can help scientists track people’s exposure to pollutants like ‘forever chemicals’
~ What does the appendix do? Biologists explain the complicated evolution of this inconvenient organ
~ Abandoned Pennsylvania mines and waste-heat recycling could make the state’s massive new data centers far more sustainable
~ Why do mountaintops stay snowy, even though they’re closer to the Sun?
~ Social media can draw attention to atrocities – a key factor in reducing risk of recurrence
~ What James Madison can teach Americans about religious freedom today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter