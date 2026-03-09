Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Which climate policies actually make a difference? Our new analysis has the answer

By Xavier Fernández-i-Marín, 'Ramon-y-Cajal' Fellow, Universitat de Barcelona
Christoph Knill, Full Professor of Empirical Theories of Politics, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Markus Hinterleitner, Assistant Professor of Public Administration and Political Institutions, Université de Lausanne
Yves Steinebach, Professor, University of Oslo
Countries worldwide have dramatically ramped up their climate policies over the past two decades. The number of climate measures has quadrupled since 2000, with some datasets showing a fifteen-fold increase.

Governments now deploy dozens of different policies simultaneously – carbon taxes, renewable energy subsidies, building codes, emissions standards, research funding, and more. They all work together, influence each other, and jointly affect emissions.

But when emissions drop (or don’t), how do we tell which policies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
