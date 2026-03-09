Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracy needs women: Feminist leadership in times of shrinking enabling environments for civil society

By Forus
When feminist leadership expands, democracy deepens. It becomes more accountable, inclusive, and participatory. Women’s civic participation is not about political correctness but about democratic survival.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Israel Unlawfully Using White Phosphorus
~ Australia: Gender Equality Essential for National Security
~ Global: Amnesty chief calls on states to step up resistance to attacks on gender justice and women’s rights at CSW70
~ What is the ‘acid rain’ in the wake of US bombings in Iran? An atmospheric scientist explains
~ Insolvencies have spiked – would a law change let more businesses trade their way out of trouble?
~ Australia can’t easily reduce its military dependence on the US, but with Canada, we can mitigate risk
~ School hours have barely changed since the 1800s. This doesn’t suit teenagers’ sleep
~ Andrew Leigh maps the drivers of history’s big breakthroughs — and why they still matter
~ Seeing the same midwife or doctor in pregnancy and labour reduces the risk of birth trauma
~ Your say: week beginning March 9
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter