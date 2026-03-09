Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Gender Equality Essential for National Security

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australia Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2023.  © 2023 Craig Ruttle/AP Photo (Sydney) – The Australian government should strengthen gender-focused approaches across all crisis responses, Human Rights Watch said today following International Women’s Day. The authorities should acknowledge that gender equality is essential to global peace, security, and justice by supporting women-led organizations and ensuring that women are meaningfully…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
