What is the ‘acid rain’ in the wake of US bombings in Iran? An atmospheric scientist explains

By Gabriel da Silva, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, The University of Melbourne
This rain would include acids but also likely many other pollutants harmful to humans and the environment. It may be worse than the term ‘acid rain’ conveys.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
