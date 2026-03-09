Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Amnesty chief calls on states to step up resistance to attacks on gender justice and women’s rights at CSW70

By Amnesty International
New briefing highlights acts of humanity and solidarity gaining momentum in the face of attacks In the face of the global backlash against gender justice, and in the midst of the Epstein files scandal, an Amnesty International delegation led by Secretary General Agnès Callamard will call for more robust efforts to protect and advance the rights […] The post Global: Amnesty chief calls on states to step up resistance to attacks on gender justice and women’s rights at CSW70 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Democracy needs women: Feminist leadership in times of shrinking enabling environments for civil society
~ Lebanon: Israel Unlawfully Using White Phosphorus
~ Australia: Gender Equality Essential for National Security
~ What is the ‘acid rain’ in the wake of US bombings in Iran? An atmospheric scientist explains
~ Insolvencies have spiked – would a law change let more businesses trade their way out of trouble?
~ Australia can’t easily reduce its military dependence on the US, but with Canada, we can mitigate risk
~ School hours have barely changed since the 1800s. This doesn’t suit teenagers’ sleep
~ Andrew Leigh maps the drivers of history’s big breakthroughs — and why they still matter
~ Seeing the same midwife or doctor in pregnancy and labour reduces the risk of birth trauma
~ Your say: week beginning March 9
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter