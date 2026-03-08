Tolerance.ca
Insolvencies have spiked – would a law change let more businesses trade their way out of trouble?

By Benjamin Liu, Senior Lecturer in Commercial Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A law review offers a chance to rethink whether NZ’s insolvent trading rules strike the right balance between creditor protection and business rescue.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
