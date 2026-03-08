Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School hours have barely changed since the 1800s. This doesn’t suit teenagers’ sleep

By Ken Purnell, Professor of Education, CQUniversity Australia
This year, students at The King’s School in Sydney are starting lessons later on Wednesdays. The start of the usual day has been pushed back from 8.50am to 9.40am. This is to allow students to do self-directed learning at home or school before formal lessons begin.

While the school hopes the move will build independence, later school times also better complement teenagers’ sleep patterns.

ResearchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
