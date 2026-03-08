Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Andrew Leigh maps the drivers of history’s big breakthroughs — and why they still matter

By Martie-Louise Verreynne, Professor in Innovation and Associate Dean (Research), The University of Queensland
Innovation is one of the most celebrated yet misunderstood ideas of our time. It is invoked in policy speeches, corporate strategy decks and university mission statements. But strip away the buzzword and what remains?

In The Shortest History of Innovation, economist and federal MP Andrew Leigh offers an accessible, wide-ranging answer. Sweeping across millennia, from the wheel to artificial intelligence, Leigh argues three forces underpin most innovation: tinkering, teamwork and trade.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
