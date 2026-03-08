Seeing the same midwife or doctor in pregnancy and labour reduces the risk of birth trauma
By Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Hazel Keedle, Associate Professor of Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Kingsley Emwinyore Agho, Professor of Biostatistics and Global Health, Western Sydney University
Most women give birth in public hospitals, seeing whichever midwife or doctor is rostered on. But research shows seeing the same person reduces a number of risks.
