Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Budget cuts at Environment and Climate Change Canada threaten Arctic science

By Roxana Suehring, Assistant Professor in Environmental Analytical Chemistry, Toronto Metropolitan University
Patricia Hania, Assistant Professor, Law & Business Department, Toronto Metropolitan University
The Arctic has been in the news a lot lately. Between the increased geopolitical interest in Greenland, claims over sovereignty, resource exploitation and the devastating impacts of climate change, the region has become a sentinel for global change.

But away from these headlines, a quieter crisis is unfolding that threatens Canada’s role in global environmental science, law and policy: the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
