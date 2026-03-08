Budget cuts at Environment and Climate Change Canada threaten Arctic science
By Roxana Suehring, Assistant Professor in Environmental Analytical Chemistry, Toronto Metropolitan University
Patricia Hania, Assistant Professor, Law & Business Department, Toronto Metropolitan University
The Arctic has been in the news a lot lately. Between the increased geopolitical interest in Greenland, claims over sovereignty, resource exploitation and the devastating impacts of climate change, the region has become a sentinel for global change.
But away from these headlines, a quieter crisis is unfolding that threatens Canada’s role in global environmental science, law and policy: the…
© The Conversation
