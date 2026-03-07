Tolerance.ca
Arming a Kurdish insurgency would be a risky endeavor – for both the US and Iran’s minority Kurds

By John Calabrese, Assistant Professor, School of Public Affairs and Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute, American University
Washington has long worked with Kurdish groups in the Middle East. But without sufficient support, encouraging Iranian Kurds into an uprising now could be dangerous.The Conversation


