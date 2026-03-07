Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US/Israel: Investigate Iran School Attack as a War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The aftermath of the attack on a school in Minab, southern Iran, on February 28, 2026. © 2026 Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters A February 28, 2026 attack on a primary school in southern Iran was an unlawful attack that reportedly killed scores of civilians, including schoolchildren.The laws of war prohibit attacks if the anticipated harm to civilians and civilian objects is disproportionate compared to the expected military gain from the attack.The United States and Israel should immediately assess their responsibility for this attack…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How far-right ‘fear tactics’ affect girls seeking legal abortion in Brazil
~ Cameroonians turn to private solar grids in response to prolonged power cuts
~ War in Middle East brings uncertainty and higher energy costs to already weakening US economy
~ A brief cinematic history of Frankenstein’s Bride as a feminist icon
~ Lebanon: Israeli military’s overly broad mass evacuation orders sowing panic and fuelling humanitarian suffering
~ Iran: Internet Shutdown Violates Rights, Escalates Risks to Civilians
~ New Report Warns Trump EPA Undermining Health
~ Cameroonian Separatist Leaders Arrested in Belgium
~ Public health needs steady budgets – and federal funding uncertainty causes real harms, even if the money is later restored
~ Most Saharan dust is generated by ‘hidden thunderstorms’ high above the desert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter