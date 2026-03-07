Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How far-right ‘fear tactics’ affect girls seeking legal abortion in Brazil

By Nicole Froio
Fighting a resolution to ensure access to legal abortion for girls under 14 is the latest example of abortion rights being used as a political tool by conservatives in the country


© Global Voices -
