Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroonians turn to private solar grids in response to prolonged power cuts

By Cynthia Ebot Takang
In Mile 4 New Council area in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon, residents have increasingly turned to solar energy to cope with prolonged and unpredictable electricity disruptions.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ War in Middle East brings uncertainty and higher energy costs to already weakening US economy
~ A brief cinematic history of Frankenstein’s Bride as a feminist icon
~ Lebanon: Israeli military’s overly broad mass evacuation orders sowing panic and fuelling humanitarian suffering
~ Iran: Internet Shutdown Violates Rights, Escalates Risks to Civilians
~ New Report Warns Trump EPA Undermining Health
~ Cameroonian Separatist Leaders Arrested in Belgium
~ Public health needs steady budgets – and federal funding uncertainty causes real harms, even if the money is later restored
~ Most Saharan dust is generated by ‘hidden thunderstorms’ high above the desert
~ Russia Declares Leading LGBT Rights Group ‘Extremist’
~ China’s muted response over war in Iran reflects Beijing’s delicate calculus as a concerned onlooker
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter