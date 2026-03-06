Tolerance.ca
Liberia: Armed Break-in Shows Urgent Need to Protect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(Monrovia) – Armed men at 3 a.m. on February 20, 2026, raided the office of the Global Justice and Research Project (GJRP) in Liberia, the Center for Justice and Accountability, Civitas Maxima, Global Justice Center, Global Justice and Research Project and Human Rights Watch said today. The men, armed with a rifle and knives, attacked and assaulted a security guard and threatened Hassan Bility the director of the group, which works for accountability for crimes during Liberia’s civil wars. Liberian police have opened an investigation. The group previously has been the target of attacks aimed…


