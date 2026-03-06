Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Internet Shutdown Violates Rights, Escalates Risks to Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person using their phone in Tehran, Iran on January 27, 2026. © 2026 Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities should immediately end the ongoing internet shutdown and communications restrictions, which place civilians at risk of further harm, Human Rights Watch said today. The international community should also support internet access for the civilian population.On February 28, 2026, internet traffic dropped significantly, indicating a nationwide blackout following strikes across the country by the United States…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Israeli military’s overly broad mass evacuation orders sowing panic and fuelling humanitarian suffering
~ New Report Warns Trump EPA Undermining Health
~ Cameroonian Separatist Leaders Arrested in Belgium
~ Public health needs steady budgets – and federal funding uncertainty causes real harms, even if the money is later restored
~ Most Saharan dust is generated by ‘hidden thunderstorms’ high above the desert
~ Russia Declares Leading LGBT Rights Group ‘Extremist’
~ China’s muted response over war in Iran reflects Beijing’s delicate calculus as a concerned onlooker
~ Are women more safe today in England and Wales than they were in the past – or less? What the evidence shows
~ Wit, courage and guile: ten literary heroines to inspire you on International Women’s Day
~ How lessons from Iraq are shaping Starmer’s Iran response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter