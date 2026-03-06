Tolerance.ca
New Report Warns Trump EPA Undermining Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children at play near the home of Robert Taylor in Reserve, Saint John the Baptist Parish, in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley and the census tract with the highest risk of cancer from industrial air pollution in the United States. October 17, 2023. © 2023 Eli Reed for Human Rights Watch Weaker regulations from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are putting millions at risk of higher exposure to deadly air pollutants, hundreds of former EPA scientists said in a new report. Published on February 27, “Terrible Toxics” found that under President Donald Trump,…


