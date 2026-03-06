Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroonian Separatist Leaders Arrested in Belgium

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cars drive through an intersection near a monument in Yaoundé, Cameroon, September12, 2025.  © 2025 Welba Yamo Pascal/AP Photo On March 3, Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of four individuals—three of whom remain in detention—as part of an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity by an armed separatist group in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions.The investigation focuses on individuals in Belgium suspected of holding leadership roles in the Ambazonia Defence Forces,the armed wing of the Ambazonia Governing…


