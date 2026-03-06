Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public health needs steady budgets – and federal funding uncertainty causes real harms, even if the money is later restored

By Max Crowley, Professor of Human Development, Family Studies and Public Policy, Penn State
Since early 2025, several large federal health grants to states have been suspended and then restored after legal challenges. On Feb. 13, 2026, for example, the federal government moved to suspend about US$600 million in public health grants to four states before a federal court temporarily blocked the action. Hundreds of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Internet Shutdown Violates Rights, Escalates Risks to Civilians
~ New Report Warns Trump EPA Undermining Health
~ Cameroonian Separatist Leaders Arrested in Belgium
~ Most Saharan dust is generated by ‘hidden thunderstorms’ high above the desert
~ Russia Declares Leading LGBT Rights Group ‘Extremist’
~ China’s muted response over war in Iran reflects Beijing’s delicate calculus as a concerned onlooker
~ Are women more safe today in England and Wales than they were in the past – or less? What the evidence shows
~ Wit, courage and guile: ten literary heroines to inspire you on International Women’s Day
~ How lessons from Iraq are shaping Starmer’s Iran response
~ Women Without Men: the feminist book that Iran’s regime has failed to silence since the 80s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter