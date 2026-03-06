Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are women more safe today in England and Wales than they were in the past – or less? What the evidence shows

By Nicole Westmarland, Professor of Criminology, Durham University
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the amount of violence against women and girls that we see in the news on a daily basis. Horrific cases such as that of survivor Gisèle Pelicot can make us wonder how such distressing crimes can still be happening.

Violence against women and girls accounts for almost 20% of all recorded crime in England and Wales. That’s more than one million crimes a year. At…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
