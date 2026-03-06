Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women Without Men: the feminist book that Iran’s regime has failed to silence since the 80s

By Hind Elhinnawy, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
For more than three decades, Iran tried and failed to silence Women Without Men (Zanan bedun-e Mardan in Persian). Shahrnush Parsipur’s novella exposed the brutality of Iranian patriarchy with rare clarity. It did so long before global audiences recognised that violence.

Published in 1989, the book was banned almost immediately and Parsipur was imprisoned twice for writing openly about women’s sexuality and autonomy – an act of artistic courage the Islamic Republic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s muted response over war in Iran reflects Beijing’s delicate calculus as a concerned onlooker
~ Are women more safe today in England and Wales than they were in the past – or less? What the evidence shows
~ Wit, courage and guile: ten literary heroines to inspire you on International Women’s Day
~ How lessons from Iraq are shaping Starmer’s Iran response
~ What Irish politician Thomas Gould’s accent going viral in Jamaica reveals about colonial history
~ How people in the Gulf are reacting to the Iran war
~ Iran’s divided media landscape makes getting information during wartime even harder
~ How big is the housework gender gap? It depends if the husband or wife answers the question
~ What Keir Starmer can learn from ‘little creep’ Harold Wilson in dealing with an angry US president
~ Why you can remember every word of a song from 25 years ago – but not why you walked into the room
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter