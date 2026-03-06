Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s divided media landscape makes getting information during wartime even harder

By Sanam Mahoozi, Research Associate, City St George's, University of London
From brutal crackdowns on nationwide protests in January, to Israel and the United States’ recent strikes, Iran has been in the international spotlight for weeks. Reporting on Iran is challenging, both from inside the country and from outside. During periods of unrest and political turmoil, it becomes even harder and more restrictive.

Iran’s media landscape is divided between outlets closely affiliated with the state and those considered reformist. State-aligned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s muted response over war in Iran reflects Beijing’s delicate calculus as a concerned onlooker
~ Are women more safe today in England and Wales than they were in the past – or less? What the evidence shows
~ Wit, courage and guile: ten literary heroines to inspire you on International Women’s Day
~ How lessons from Iraq are shaping Starmer’s Iran response
~ Women Without Men: the feminist book that Iran’s regime has failed to silence since the 80s
~ What Irish politician Thomas Gould’s accent going viral in Jamaica reveals about colonial history
~ How people in the Gulf are reacting to the Iran war
~ How big is the housework gender gap? It depends if the husband or wife answers the question
~ What Keir Starmer can learn from ‘little creep’ Harold Wilson in dealing with an angry US president
~ Why you can remember every word of a song from 25 years ago – but not why you walked into the room
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter