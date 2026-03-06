Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could the US cut off trade with Spain? Here’s what international law says

By Hernán Núñez Rocha, Profesor e Investigador del área de Derecho Mercantil, Universidad de Alcalá
Donald Trump’s threat to “cut off all trade with Spain” has drawn immediate, strong responses from politicians and the media alike. But beyond grabbing headlines, the threat raises a significant question in terms of law and international trade: can the US really suspend commercial relations with a country such as Spain?

The answer: it’s complex, because Spain doesn’t trade alone.

The first thing being ignored here is the legal structure that underpins international trade in Europe. The US doesn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
