Human Rights Observatory

How do we know what asteroids are made out of?

By Ben Rider-Stokes, Post Doctoral Researcher in Achondrite Meteorites, The Open University
Asteroids are some of the oldest objects in the Solar System: leftovers from the chaotic time when planets were assembling from dust and rock. They’re time capsules, preserving clues about what the early Solar System was like, and, ultimately, what the building blocks of planets are.

Knowing what an asteroid is made of also matters for very practical reasons. If an asteroid were ever on a collision course with Earth, its composition would affect how dangerous it is, how it breaks up in the atmosphere, and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
