Plaid Cymru plans to share wind farm profits with local people – here’s how that idea has been tried elsewhere

By Udisha Saklani, Lecturer, King's College London
When wind turbines rise above a Welsh hillside, who should benefit financially? Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth believes it should be local communities.

In a recent speech, the leader of the party that is currently heading the polls for the upcoming Welsh election said he would require renewable energy projects over 10 megawatts to offer communities 15%-to-25% ownership stakes, or other benefits.…The Conversation


