Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: New criminal regulation targets women and minority groups with ever-harsher punishments

By Amnesty International
The new Criminal Regulation recently endorsed by the Taliban leader will further entrench violence and discrimination against women, Amnesty International said in a new legal analysis documenting its wide-ranging and regressive impact on human rights. The “Criminal Procedure Regulation of the Courts”, which lays out punishments and sentencing for a range of vague and overly […] The post Afghanistan: New criminal regulation targets women and minority groups with ever-harsher punishments appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
