US Abortion Restrictions Causing Preventable Deaths

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abortion rights protestors demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court as oral arguments are delivered in the case of Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in Washington D.C., April 2. 2025. © 2025 Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images State restrictions on abortion, since the Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that the US constitution does not confer a right to abortion, are creating risks to pregnant people nationwide. Women are dying preventable deaths because abortion care is denied or delayed due to state restrictions.Thirteen states enforce complete abortion…


