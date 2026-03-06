Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Telehealth is widely used by older adults insured by Medicare, new research shows

By Terrence Liu, Assistant Professor, University of Utah
Policymakers are still deciding whether to make some types of Medicare coverage for telehealth permanent. Studies show it helps older adults get more consistent health care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beyond words: Incarcerated women’s responses to punitive systems in Peru
~ Nawat language now has its own Wikipedia
~ US Abortion Restrictions Causing Preventable Deaths
~ The Capture season three: experts in facial recognition and AI decipher the fact from the fiction
~ Why women have to queue for the toilet – and what it says about how cities are designed
~ Trump offered a restrictive deal to universities that almost all rejected – but the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education may not be entirely dead
~ When Washington and the states are in conflict, the ultimate winner is not always certain
~ Public health needs steady budgets – and federal funding uncertainty cause real harms, even if the money is later restored
~ Family-friendly workplaces are great − but ‘families of 1’ get ignored
~ Measuring poverty on a spectrum instead of an arbitrary line conveys a more accurate picture of inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter