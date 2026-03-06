Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Instagram addictiveness lawsuit could reshape social media – platform design meets product liability

By Carolina Rossini, Professor of Practice and Director for Program, Public Interest Technology Initiative, UMass Amherst
A lawsuit against Meta and Google avoids the issue of liability for content and focuses on allegations that social media platforms themselves are harmful by design.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
