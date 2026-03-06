Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“We will continue to move forward. There is no turning back”

By Amnesty International
My name is Guillermina Edith Juárez Leyva and I am a Zapotec woman from Oaxaca, Mexico. I am the founder and legal representative of Mano Vuelta AC, an organization of indigenous and Afro-Mexican women who work for human rights from an anti-racist and intercultural perspective.  The name of our organization, Mano Vuelta, is inspired by an ancestral form of community […] The post “We will continue to move forward. There is no turning back”  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
